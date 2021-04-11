Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. The Hershey reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $159.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.21. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,621 shares of company stock worth $2,833,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

