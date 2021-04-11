Zacks: Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,389,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

