Zacks: Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report $173.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.20 million to $175.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $149.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $669.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.30 million to $674.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $708.15 million, with estimates ranging from $694.50 million to $721.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ETH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

ETH stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.55 million, a P/E ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

