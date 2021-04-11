Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $369.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post sales of $369.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $350.00 million. FirstCash reported sales of $466.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $42,412,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,522,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,352,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,571,000 after buying an additional 176,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 241,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 85,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FCFS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $78.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

