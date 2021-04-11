Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post sales of $45.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.50 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $44.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $184.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $187.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $193.26 million, with estimates ranging from $189.33 million to $197.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

CSR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,080. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $896.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.