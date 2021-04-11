Zacks: Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post $1.88 EPS

Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,645,000 after acquiring an additional 306,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $75,146,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,155,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after buying an additional 104,164 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $269.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $125.03 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

