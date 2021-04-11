Zacks: Analysts Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. PACCAR reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $227,405,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,273,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.36. 1,221,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,445. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

