Zacks: Analysts Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to post $112.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.05 million and the lowest is $109.70 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $107.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $468.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.60 million to $506.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $498.71 million, with estimates ranging from $457.60 million to $586.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 52.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 315,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

