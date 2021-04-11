Zacks: Analysts Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post $6.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.26 million, with estimates ranging from $11.88 million to $29.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of PIRS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 691,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,179. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $166.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 172,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.