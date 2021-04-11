Zacks: Analysts Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post $6.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.26 million, with estimates ranging from $11.88 million to $29.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of PIRS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 691,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,179. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $166.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 172,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.