Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.30 Billion

Brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to announce sales of $33.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.53 billion and the lowest is $32.58 billion. Anthem reported sales of $29.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $135.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.01 billion to $138.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $147.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $144.94 billion to $154.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $361.01. 833,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,328. Anthem has a twelve month low of $237.65 and a twelve month high of $379.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Anthem by 2.8% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

