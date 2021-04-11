Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Million

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report $9.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.80 million and the highest is $10.50 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $8.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $41.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $73.81 million, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $75.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 486,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,470. The stock has a market cap of $161.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

