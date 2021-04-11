Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Post -$0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings. BeyondSpring reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BeyondSpring.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BeyondSpring by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BYSI traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $10.29. 140,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,148. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

