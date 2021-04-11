Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.31. Bottomline Technologies (de) also reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $31,654.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $65,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,846 shares of company stock worth $953,246 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at $27,155,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 328,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,976,000 after purchasing an additional 262,517 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at $9,158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

