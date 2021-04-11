Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report sales of $120.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.60 million and the lowest is $116.60 million. Everi posted sales of $113.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $521.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $534.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $574.90 million, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $595.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

Several research firms have commented on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Everi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.