Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $93.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

