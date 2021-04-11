Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $140,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,880. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,117,000.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.25. 268,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.