Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. TriMas posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. TriMas’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $107,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,370.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $107,442.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,442,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,011 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. 59,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,462. TriMas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.80.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.