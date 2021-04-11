Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Verra Mobility posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $507,450. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Verra Mobility by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 161,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 39,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Verra Mobility by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 166,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,253,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 43,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,737,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $14.10. 291,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.19 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

