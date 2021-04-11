Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Check-Cap posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Check-Cap.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 1,454,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,429,428. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.66. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check-Cap stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

