Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FENC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $163.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.