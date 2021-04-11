Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Harsco reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 649,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,841,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harsco stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. 170,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,838. Harsco has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

