Zacks: Brokerages Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce $297.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. 9,700,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

