Zacks: Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce sales of $87.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.70 million and the lowest is $84.35 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $93.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $356.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.91 million to $365.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $373.60 million, with estimates ranging from $362.18 million to $386.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCFC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OCFC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 158,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

