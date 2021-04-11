Zacks: Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $990,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce $990,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.78 million and the lowest is $40,000.00. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,375%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $34.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 million to $40.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $245.92 million, with estimates ranging from $208.38 million to $264.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

TGTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

