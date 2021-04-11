Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Trane Technologies posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TT traded up $2.97 on Tuesday, reaching $169.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,521. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $169.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

