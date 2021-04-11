Zacks: Brokerages Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.84). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 118,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $30.89.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

