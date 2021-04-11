Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce $2.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $900,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $80,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,962.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $101.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $144.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $276.20 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. 7,269,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,217,428. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,442 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

