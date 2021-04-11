Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BBDC. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

BBDC stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $492.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

