Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) to Hold

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of MONOY opened at $55.10 on Friday. MonotaRO has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 122.45, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

