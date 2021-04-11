Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTRB opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nutriband has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $139.83 million and a PE ratio of -73.33.

About Nutriband

Nutriband, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which distributes and sells medical supplements. Its products include Energy Patch, Slimline Patch, and Vitamin Patch. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan in April 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

