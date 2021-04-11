Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Systemax (NYSE:SYX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor and direct marketer of branded and private label industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti cut Systemax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SYX opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. Systemax has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $45.35.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.46 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In related news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $63,671.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $364,448.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Systemax by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Systemax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Systemax by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Systemax by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Systemax by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

