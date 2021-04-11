Zacks Investment Research Lowers Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLAB. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.27.

SLAB opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.23 and a 200 day moving average of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $83.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

