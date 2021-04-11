Zacks Investment Research Lowers WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $6.75 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.48.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $985.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

