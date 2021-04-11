Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

ADMP opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $118.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.68. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,683 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

