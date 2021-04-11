Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,788.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,914 shares of company stock worth $310,344 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $14,218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,443 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

