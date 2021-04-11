Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

NYSE:ASR opened at $184.29 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $92.04 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $207.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,348 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $18,854,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 428,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,694,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 192,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,798,000 after buying an additional 36,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

