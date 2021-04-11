Zacks Investment Research Upgrades i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IIIV. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

IIIV opened at $32.47 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -811.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 85,442 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.