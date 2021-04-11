Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a research report report published on Thursday, LiveTradingNews reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.31.

ZEN stock opened at $144.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.77. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $880,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,128 shares of company stock worth $17,587,672 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

