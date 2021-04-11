ZKSwap Trading Down 1.7% This Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.48 or 0.00005833 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $686.55 million and $51.31 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00067872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.64 or 0.00296330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.09 or 0.00733258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,482.55 or 0.99787272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.08 or 0.00780215 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

