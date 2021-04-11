Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $2,169,125.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $2,169,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $2,207,114.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total value of $6,694,400.00.

ZM stock opened at $322.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 413.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $455,786,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,451,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after acquiring an additional 616,991 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.