Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $16.44. Zuora shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 3,616 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $1,437,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $5,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

