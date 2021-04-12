-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Roku posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.38.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,525,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $368.02. 58,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,453. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.90. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.90 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.