$0.24 EPS Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 19,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,466,800.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,236,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398. 22.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth $30,541,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAON traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.68. 134,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,139. AAON has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $68.03.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

