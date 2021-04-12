-$0.31 EPS Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,391,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,797,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $27.76. 4,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,440. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

