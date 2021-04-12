-$0.35 EPS Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Aramark reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Aramark stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.46. 1,318,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,655. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $129,593,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aramark by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after buying an additional 2,105,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,396,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,506,000 after buying an additional 462,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aramark by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,965,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,640,000 after buying an additional 396,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.