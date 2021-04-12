$0.45 EPS Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

