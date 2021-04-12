$0.47 EPS Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MTSI opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.