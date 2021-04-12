-$0.51 EPS Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.39). Humanigen posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 410%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Humanigen from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 62,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,144. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,909,600.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,232,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 559,920 shares of company stock worth $10,619,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter worth $7,459,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter worth $345,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter worth $5,320,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter worth $8,778,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter worth $24,818,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.