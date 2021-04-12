$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 172,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,191,796. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

