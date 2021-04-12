$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.25.

Moody’s stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.38. 12,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $227.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,618 shares of company stock worth $4,295,334. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

